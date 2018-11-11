Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for 330, two TDs in loss

Ryan connected on 38 of 52 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 13 yards and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.

Ryan linked up with Julio Jones for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he failed to convert on a crucial fourth down from the Cleveland 1-yard line down 28-10 in the fourth. Faced with almost the same exact scenario on the next drive, Ryan found Austin Hooper for a three-yard touchdown. His fantasy performance was probably better than his real life impact, but Ryan's owners should be just fine with that. Atlanta will host the Cowboys in Week 11.