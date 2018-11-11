Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for 330, two TDs in loss
Ryan connected on 38 of 52 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 13 yards and losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Browns.
Ryan linked up with Julio Jones for a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but he failed to convert on a crucial fourth down from the Cleveland 1-yard line down 28-10 in the fourth. Faced with almost the same exact scenario on the next drive, Ryan found Austin Hooper for a three-yard touchdown. His fantasy performance was probably better than his real life impact, but Ryan's owners should be just fine with that. Atlanta will host the Cowboys in Week 11.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Bracing for tough matchup•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Finally connects with Jones for score•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Completes 18 straight in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stays hot as Falcons win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Puts foot injury behind him•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Puts in work at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10