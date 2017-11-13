Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for two TD's in third straight
Ryan completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys.
The yardage total was a season low, but Ryan made up for it with the two TD passes, something he had only done once through his first six games, but has now done in each of his last three. While the 32-year-old still has not thrown for more than two scores in a game this season, he at least seems to have turned a corner as the Falcons head to Seattle to face a defense sans Richard Sherman in Week 11.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Fires pair of scores in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Silenced in Super Bowl rematch•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Held in check by Dolphins Sunday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Three more turnovers in loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses three picks in win•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...