Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for two TD's in third straight

Ryan completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 215 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys.

The yardage total was a season low, but Ryan made up for it with the two TD passes, something he had only done once through his first six games, but has now done in each of his last three. While the 32-year-old still has not thrown for more than two scores in a game this season, he at least seems to have turned a corner as the Falcons head to Seattle to face a defense sans Richard Sherman in Week 11.