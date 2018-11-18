Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws one touchdown pass
Ryan completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 291 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Cowboys.
Ryan averaged a respectable 8.6 yards per attempt while completing 71 percent of his passes. He struggled in the red zone at times but was able to connect with Julio Jones on a 34-yard touchdown pass to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Ryan's lone turnover was a big one, as it set up a Dallas touchdown which put them up 10 with time ticking down. He had at least 330 passing yards with 10 touchdowns over his previous four games and will look to get back on track Thursday in what should be a high-scoring affair against the Saints.
