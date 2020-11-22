Ryan completed 19 of 37 passes for 232 yards, throwing no touchdowns and committing two interceptions during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Saints.

Ryan was seldom afforded comfort in the pocket, as he absorbed 11 QB hits and an astronomical eight sacks during the divisional loss. The Falcons entered Sunday at a 3-1 record under interim coach Raheem Morris, while Ryan orchestrated an 8:2 TD:INT in those four appearances with 318.5 yards per game through the air. Week 11 marks Ryan's first multi-INT performance of the 2020 campaign, and eight sacks taken against the Saints doubles his high previous season high. The four-time Pro Bowler has a chance to rebound in a Week 12 matchup against the Raiders' 25th-ranked pass defense.