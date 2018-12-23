Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws three TD passes

Ryan completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 239 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers. He also lost a fumble.

Ryan completed just 57 percent of his passes, but some big plays allowed him to averaged a healthy 9.2 yards per attempt. A large portion of his production came on fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 75 and 44 yards, which proved to be decisive on the scoreboard. Ryan has thrown the ball well over the last three games, posting an 8:1 TD:INT while leading his team to a pair of wins. While the veteran won't be playing in the postseason, his numbers aren't far from those of his 2016 MVP campaign and he'll look to finish strong next Sunday against the Buccaneers.