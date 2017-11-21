Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws two touchdowns in win

Ryan completed 19 of 27 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-31 win over the Seahawks. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.

Ryan has now thrown for under 220 yards in back-to-back outings, but Monday marked his fourth straight game with two touchdown passes. The quarterback led the Falcons to strong starts in both halves, as they scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game as well as their first drive after halftime. On the back of a tough road win, Ryan will now look forward to three straight home games, beginning this Sunday against the Buccaneers.