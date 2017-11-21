Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws two touchdowns in win
Ryan completed 19 of 27 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 34-31 win over the Seahawks. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.
Ryan has now thrown for under 220 yards in back-to-back outings, but Monday marked his fourth straight game with two touchdown passes. The quarterback led the Falcons to strong starts in both halves, as they scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game as well as their first drive after halftime. On the back of a tough road win, Ryan will now look forward to three straight home games, beginning this Sunday against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Throws for two TDs in third straight•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Fires pair of scores in win•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Silenced in Super Bowl rematch•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Held in check by Dolphins Sunday•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Three more turnovers in loss•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.