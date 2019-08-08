Falcons' Matt Ryan: To suit up against Miami
Coach Dan Quinn said that Ryan willl be on the field for "at least some plays" in Thursday's preseason matchup against Miami, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Quinn suggested Tuesday that somewhere between eight and 10 starters will sit against the Dolphins, but Ryan is not expected to be among that crew. Stars like Julio Jones (foot) and Deion Jones (foot) will be on the bench while working their way back from injury, and some other veterans may receive an additional week of scheduled rest, but the coaching staff wants to get the team's most impactful offensive player back on the field in live action. Dirk Koetter returns for a second tour as Ryan's offensive coordinator, with the 34-year-old quarterback coming off 4,900-yard passing campaigns over two of his past three years.
