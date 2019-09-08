Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tops 300 yards

Ryan completed 33 of 46 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 1 against Minnesota.

Ryan threw an interception on the team's second drive, a key turning point in the Falcons falling behind 21-0 by halftime. However, that deficit ultimately worked to his advantage as he racked up plenty of volume and recorded both of his scores on the team's final two drives. Unsurprisingly, he forced the ball primarily to Julio Jones -- who racked up 11 targets -- though he also looked Austin Hooper's way on nine occasions. Heading back to Atlanta for Week 2, Ryan will look to avoid turnovers and get off to a faster start against Philadelphia.