Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses sealing touchdown

Ryan completed 21 of 30 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 26-13 win over the Rams.

Ryan almost did a split while setting and tossing a lollipop to Julio Jones on a flag route in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Ryan, the ball landed perfectly in Jones' outstretched arms for an eight-yard score, putting Atlanta up by two touchdowns. Ryan has certainly taken a step back from his MVP ways in 2017, but a quiet, efficient playoff win is a positive for a quarterback that had as many interception as touchdowns in the season's final quarter. The Falcons, as the bottom seed, will head to Philly next week. The Eagles boast a top-five defense in terms of yardage and ranked ninth best in the league in opponent passer rating. Given that Philadelphia was also the league's top run defense, Ryan may be counted on to pave through the path of less resistance.