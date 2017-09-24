Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses three picks in win
Ryan completed 24 of 35 passes for 294 yards, two scores, and three interceptions in Sunday's 30-26 win over Detroit.
Two of Ryan's interceptions came in the second half while Atlanta was trying to stave off a Detroit comeback. Through three games under new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Ryan's 289 yards per game and 68.8 percent completion rate are both impressive, but behind last year's MVP totals and Sunday's game throws Ryan's touchdown:interception ratio to a mediocre 4:3. It is worth remembering that Ryan took some lumps before finding success when former coordinator Kyle Shanahan came to town in 2015, so some mild struggles should be expected. Fortunately, Sarkisian maintaining much of last year's scheme should abridge the kinds of dry spells Ryan experienced early under Shanahan in their first year together.
