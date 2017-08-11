Play

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses touchdown on lone series Thursday

Ryan completed all three of his passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Dolphins.

Ryan, who was given a short field on his lone possession of the game, looked sharp in leading the offense to a touchdown on a 15-yard reception by Devonta Freeman. He was never expected to play extensively in this game and was a spectator for the majority of it. Ryan should receive a bit more run next Sunday against the Steelers as he works his way toward what should be another productive year.

