Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses two TDs during Week 15 win

Ryan completed 25 of 39 pass attempts for 210 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco. He also registered 27 rushing yards on five carries.

Taking on a San Francisco secondary that came into Week 15 without the services of both Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (concussion), the 2016 MVP Ryan put on yet another solid fantasy performance. Since being held to fewer than 185 passing yards in both his seventh and eighth outings of the year, Ryan has averaged 283.4 passing yards per game while throwing to a 7:3 TD:INT and leading his team to a 3-2 record. Week 16 presents a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that has surrendered 255-plus passing yards in four consecutive games, while conceding a 7:0 TD:INT since Week 12.