Falcons' Matt Ryan: Tosses two TDs during Week 15 win
Ryan completed 25 of 39 pass attempts for 210 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 29-22 win against San Francisco. He also registered 27 rushing yards on five carries.
Taking on a San Francisco secondary that came into Week 15 without the services of both Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (concussion), the 2016 MVP Ryan put on yet another solid fantasy performance. Since being held to fewer than 185 passing yards in both his seventh and eighth outings of the year, Ryan has averaged 283.4 passing yards per game while throwing to a 7:3 TD:INT and leading his team to a 3-2 record. Week 16 presents a matchup against a Jacksonville defense that has surrendered 255-plus passing yards in four consecutive games, while conceding a 7:0 TD:INT since Week 12.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Stays upright, picks apart Panthers•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Gobbled up by Saints front•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Bombarded by Bucs in Week 12 loss•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Back to full participation•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Returns to practice•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Held out of Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...