Falcons' Matt Ryan: Totals three TDs in loss

Ryan completed 28 of 42 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Packers.

Ryan's overall statline is solid enough, but he salvaged a relatively poor afternoon with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. The veteran quarterback's sixth interception of the season was a costly one, as Bashaud Breeland jumped an Austin Hooper out route for a pick-six in the second quarter to help the Packers eventually build a 34-7 lead. Ryan and the Falcons have now lost five straight games as they get set to host the Cardinals in Week 15.