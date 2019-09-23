Falcons' Matt Ryan: Two straight three-TD outings
Ryan completed 29 of 34 pass attempts for 304 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Indianapolis.
With a stellar statistical outing Sunday against Indianapolis, the 2016 MVP now has 300-plus passing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in three straight games to kick off the season. The bugaboo to this point, however, has been an abundance of giveaways, as Ryan has already committed six interceptions in 2019 after throwing seven all of last year. In Week 4 Ryan will face a capable opponent as he aims to get his team back to .500, taking on a Titans defense that has already forced four interceptions, and is holding offenses to 212 passing yards per game.
