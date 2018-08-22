Falcons' Matt Ryan: Unflustered by Jalen Ramsey's comments

Ryan responded to Jalen Ramsey's comments from last week in which the Jacksonville cornerback tabbed the 2016 MVP as overrated, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports. "Playing as long as I have in this league.... I don't worry too much about it," Ryan said after practice on Tuesday. "My responsibility is to go out there and play the best football I can."

The 10-year veteran endured significant statistical regression last year following the departure of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, as his touchdown total was nearly sliced in half between 2016 and 2017 (from 38 to 20), while his completion rate dipped from 69.9 to 64.7 percent. Still, Ryan managed to finish tied with Drew Brees for the second-highest quarterback grade last year, per Pro Football Focus. With an offensive line returning all five starters as well as the addition of Calvin Ridley to an already explosive group of skill players, Ryan carries a high probability of outperforming his ADP of 13th at the position in standard ESPN drafts.