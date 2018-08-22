Falcons' Matt Ryan: Unflustered by Jalen Ramsey's comments
Ryan responded to Jalen Ramsey's comments from last week in which the Jacksonville cornerback tabbed the 2016 MVP as overrated, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports. "Playing as long as I have in this league.... I don't worry too much about it," Ryan said after practice on Tuesday. "My responsibility is to go out there and play the best football I can."
The 10-year veteran endured significant statistical regression last year following the departure of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, as his touchdown total was nearly sliced in half between 2016 and 2017 (from 38 to 20), while his completion rate dipped from 69.9 to 64.7 percent. Still, Ryan managed to finish tied with Drew Brees for the second-highest quarterback grade last year, per Pro Football Focus. With an offensive line returning all five starters as well as the addition of Calvin Ridley to an already explosive group of skill players, Ryan carries a high probability of outperforming his ADP of 13th at the position in standard ESPN drafts.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Dices up Chiefs•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Leaves preseason opener after one drive•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Signs five-year extension•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Positive expectations in contract negotiations•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Closing in on new deal with Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Matt Ryan: Returns in full Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...