Falcons' Matt Ryan: Victorious in NFC title game rematch

Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes for 252 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-23 victory over the Packers. He added eight rushing yards on one carry.

Ryan had no problem exposing a revamped Packers defense that shut down the Seahawks in Week 1, leading his team to three touchdowns and a field goal on six drives before halftime. However, the reigning MVP took his foot off the gas pedal thereafter once the Falcons defense seemingly put the game away with a score of their own to open the second half. Fortunately for fantasy owners, another favorable matchup awaits in Week 3, as Atlanta travels to the indoor confines of Ford Field to take on Detroit.