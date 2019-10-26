Falcons' Matt Ryan: Will not play Sunday

Ryan (ankle) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

Despite practicing in limited fashion Friday, it never seemed likely Ryan would be able to play Sunday after spraining his ankle the previous week. As a result, 38-year-old Matt Schaub will take over as the starting quarterback against the Seahawks. The long-time veteran has attempted just 16 passes in the last four seasons, but six of those did come last week in relief of Ryan following the ankle injury, in which he completed all six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.