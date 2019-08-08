Falcons' Matt Ryan: Will play in second preseason game

Coach Dan Quinn said that Ryan will be on the field for "at least some plays" in Thursday's preseason matchup against Miami, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Quinn suggested Tuesday that somewhere between eight and 10 starters will sit against the Dolphins, but Ryan isn't expected to be among that crew. Former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter returns for a second tour as Ryan's offensive coordinator in 2019, a development that could help the 34-year-old quarterback secure his third season of 4,900-plus passing yards in four years.