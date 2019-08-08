Falcons' Matt Ryan: Will play in second preseason game
Coach Dan Quinn said that Ryan will be on the field for "at least some plays" in Thursday's preseason matchup against Miami, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Quinn suggested Tuesday that somewhere between eight and 10 starters will sit against the Dolphins, but Ryan isn't expected to be among that crew. Former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter returns for a second tour as Ryan's offensive coordinator in 2019, a development that could help the 34-year-old quarterback secure his third season of 4,900-plus passing yards in four years.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks deep into the late rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
TE Preview: State of the position
The top of the tight end position is as strong as it's ever been. Can anyone join them in the...
-
Tight End Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't count on Eric Ebron's touchdown rate and gives you other...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Chubb
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Mayfield down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Analyzing the NFL's intriguing WR groups
Who should you draft first in Minnesota? What about with the Rams? Dave Richard evaluates all...