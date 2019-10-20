Falcons' Matt Ryan: Won't reenter Sunday's contest

Ryan has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rams due to an ankle injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Ryan was strip sacked by Aaron Donald, getting his right ankle twisted severely in the process, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the time of his departure, Ryan had a season-worst 159 yards and one interception on 16-for-27 passing. Matt Schaub will take over under center for the rest of this contest.