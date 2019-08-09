Schaub completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 172 yards during Thursday's 34-27 loss to Miami.

So much for Schaub being washed up. After a nightmarish outing in the Hall of Fame Game in which he completed just four of 14 pass attempts for 10 yards and an interception, the 16-year veteran was effective in leading Atlanta to scores on four of his five offensive drives (excluding a one-play drive just before the half in which Schaub kneeled to run out the clock). A draft-class mate of Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, Schaub believes he can continue to contribute at the highest level of the game. "I love what I'm doing," Schaub said Friday. "The team believes I can do it. That's why I'm here. I still love playing this game."

