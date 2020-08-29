Schaub played well during the Falcons' intra-squad scrimmage Friday, after struggling through parts of training camp to that point, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Schaub was reported to be on the roster bubble earlier in the week, but his performance in the team's dress rehearsal bodes well for his chances of remaining on the team. The 39-year-old connected on a 76-yard touchdown pass with Juwan Green during the scrimmage's second half, and earlier on in the contest, he found rookie receiver Jalen McCleskey for a third-down touchdown inside the red zone. Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert was seemingly not as effective, as one of his series led to a punt, while Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted him to put an end to another drive.