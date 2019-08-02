Falcons' Matt Schaub: Brutal start to 2019
Schaub completed four of 14 pass attempts for 10 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception during Thursday's 14-10 loss to Denver in the Hall of Fame Game.
The 38-year-old signal-caller was relieved by Kurt Benkert (toe) late in the first quarter, but had to be re-inserted into the lineup when his fellow Virginia Cavalier suffered an injury in the fourth quarter. Atlanta's offense was utterly stagnant when Schaub was under center, as he completed just three of his first 10 passes for minus-two yards, while failing to yield a score of any kind on six offensive drives. Based on each player's performance Thursday night, it appears that Benkert has a puncher's chance to dethrone Schaub for the backup role if capable of quickly recovering from his toe injury.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Signs two-year extension•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Throws just seven passes in 2018•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Pitches perfect game of sorts•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Re-signs with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Avoids turnovers in preseason win•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Set to back up Ryan•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 3.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...