Schaub completed four of 14 pass attempts for 10 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception during Thursday's 14-10 loss to Denver in the Hall of Fame Game.

The 38-year-old signal-caller was relieved by Kurt Benkert (toe) late in the first quarter, but had to be re-inserted into the lineup when his fellow Virginia Cavalier suffered an injury in the fourth quarter. Atlanta's offense was utterly stagnant when Schaub was under center, as he completed just three of his first 10 passes for minus-two yards, while failing to yield a score of any kind on six offensive drives. Based on each player's performance Thursday night, it appears that Benkert has a puncher's chance to dethrone Schaub for the backup role if capable of quickly recovering from his toe injury.