Schaub is expected to have his $2 million option picked up by the Falcons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 38-year-old signal-caller logged his first Falcons start since 2005 when he took the ball Week 8 against Seattle, with Matt Ryan sitting out due to an ankle injury. In Ryan's relief that day Schaub put up 460 yards passing, and completed 26 of 31 pass attempts in the second half as Atlanta rebounded from a 24-0 deficit to lose by just seven points, 27-20. Still capable of keeping his team competitive despite having 16 years of NFL tread on his tires, Schaub is expected to remain in the Atlanta QB room for 2020.