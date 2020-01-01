Falcons' Matt Schaub: Loses lone start of 2019
Schaub completed 50 of 67 pass attempts for 580 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in six appearances -- including one start -- during the 2019 season.
The 38-year-old signal-caller threw a first-half interception and saw his team fall into a 24-0 hole, but led the Falcons back to within striking distance before eventually absorbing a 27-20 loss to Seattle during his lone start of 2019. Schaub had a nightmarish preseason debut in the Hall of Fame Game against Denver Aug. 1, but rebounded nicely over the remainder of the exhibition slate and threw to a 3:1 TD:INT and impressive 74.6 percent completion rate during the regular season. He's under contract for one more season, as third-year quarterback Kurt Benkert looks to give him competition for the backup job in 2020.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Throws junk-time touchdown•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Mounts second-half comeback•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Moves into starting role•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Preparing for potential start•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Sees first offensive action of 2019•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Bounces back in second outing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.