Schaub completed 50 of 67 pass attempts for 580 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in six appearances -- including one start -- during the 2019 season.

The 38-year-old signal-caller threw a first-half interception and saw his team fall into a 24-0 hole, but led the Falcons back to within striking distance before eventually absorbing a 27-20 loss to Seattle during his lone start of 2019. Schaub had a nightmarish preseason debut in the Hall of Fame Game against Denver Aug. 1, but rebounded nicely over the remainder of the exhibition slate and threw to a 3:1 TD:INT and impressive 74.6 percent completion rate during the regular season. He's under contract for one more season, as third-year quarterback Kurt Benkert looks to give him competition for the backup job in 2020.