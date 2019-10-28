Schaub completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 460 yards, while throwing one touchdown, committing an interception and losing a fumble during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks.

After a nightmarish first 30 minutes of play the 38-year-old signal-caller looked like a different man in the second half, completing an absurd 26 of 31 pass attempts for 309 yards, while getting Atlanta to within a touchdown in the waning moments after facing a 24-0 halftime deficit. It's likely that Matt Ryan (ankle) will be recovered in time for Atlanta's Nov. 10 matchup against New Orleans given that he was considered questionable entering Week 8. If Ryan is surprisingly unable to go, however, Schaub would log his second start since 2015 with the Falcons going up against New Orleans' top-15 pass defense.