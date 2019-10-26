Schaub will start Sunday's contest against the Seahawks after Matt Ryan (ankle) was ruled out Saturday.

Schaub has attempted just 16 passes in the last four seasons backing up Matt Ryan in Atlanta, but the 38-year-old looked sharp in last week's relief of the 2008 No. 1 overall pick, completing all six of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown against a Rams' defense that admittedly was playing with a substantial lead. The Falcons figure to rely heavily on the running game in order to take pressure off Schaub, but considering running back Devonta Freeman is averaging 3.5 yards-per-carry through seven games, it's entirely likely the veteran will be forced to move the ball through the air at some point throughout the contest.