Schaub has gotten out to a shaky start to training camp and has been "frequently throwing behind receivers," D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta elected to pick up Schaub's $2 million option in February, but Ledbetter reports that the veteran's performance has been so off to this point in camp, that the team may be forced to look at another second-string option. Schaub's rust may be the result of a slow ramp up to full-contract practices, but the team does have a cheaper, albeit largely unproven alternative at its disposal in the 25-year-old Kurt Benkert. Moving to Benkert as the backup prematurely could prove to be ill advised, however, as Schaub was capable of throwing for 460 yards and a touchdown against Seattle during his lone start of 2019.