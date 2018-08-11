Schaub completed all nine of his pass attempts in a 17-0 loss to the Jets on Friday, closing the night with 54 yards through the air.

The wily Schaub was able to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, but didn't necessarily provide them with space to maneuver in the open field. Schaub averaged six yards per attempt in his first action of the season, well short of the league average for starting quarterbacks from last year (7.1) as well as his personal career average of 7.6 yards per attempt. Fellow Virginia Wahoo Kurt Benkert didn't exactly set the world on fire in his pro debut (nine completions on 17 attempts, 125 yards and one interception), so Schaub remains firmly entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback heading into the second week of preseason action.