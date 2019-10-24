Schaub has been working with the first-team offense during the Falcons' first two practices of Week 8 in preparation for starting Sunday's game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Matt Ryan was sidelined for practices Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a right high-ankle sprain in last weekend's loss to the Rams, putting his streak of 154 consecutive starts in major jeopardy. The 38-year-old Schaub is one of the NFL's more experienced backups, but before replacing Ryan late in the Week 7 game, he hadn't seen any meaningful regular-season action since 2015. More clarity on Ryan's status for Sunday's game should come following Friday's practice, but if Schaub is pressed into the starting role, Atlanta would presumably lean on a more ground-oriented attack if the game script allows for it.