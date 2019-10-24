Falcons' Matt Schaub: Preparing for potential start
Schaub has been working with the first-team offense during the Falcons' first two practices of Week 8 in preparation for starting Sunday's game against the Seahawks, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Matt Ryan was sidelined for practices Wednesday and Thursday after suffering a right high-ankle sprain in last weekend's loss to the Rams, putting his streak of 154 consecutive starts in major jeopardy. The 38-year-old Schaub is one of the NFL's more experienced backups, but before replacing Ryan late in the Week 7 game, he hadn't seen any meaningful regular-season action since 2015. More clarity on Ryan's status for Sunday's game should come following Friday's practice, but if Schaub is pressed into the starting role, Atlanta would presumably lean on a more ground-oriented attack if the game script allows for it.
More News
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Sees first offensive action of 2019•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Bounces back in second outing•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Brutal start to 2019•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Signs two-year extension•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Throws just seven passes in 2018•
-
Falcons' Matt Schaub: Pitches perfect game of sorts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...