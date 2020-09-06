Schaub has secured a spot on the Falcons' 53-man roster as he enters his fifth season as Matt Ryan's backup, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 39-year-old signal-caller reportedly showed signs of rust during the early stages of an atypical offseason program, but he ultimately rounded into form and demonstrated enough to return for another year as the No. 2 quarterback. In beating out Kurt Benkert for the role, Schaub seems likelier yet to close out his NFL career in the same place it began in 2004. Schaub showed during 2019 that he still can deliver despite 15-plus years of NFL tread on the tires. When called upon for a spot start Week 8 against Seattle as Ryan sat out with an ankle injury, he completed 75 percent of his passes while throwing for 460 yards.