Schaub completed all six of his pass attempts for 65 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

The 38-year-old signal-caller saw his first playing time of 2019 while serving as place holder for the injured Matt Bosher (groin) in Week 6, but Sunday he attempted his first regular-season pass since Week 5 of last year. He hasn't registered a start since 2015, when he went 1-1 for the Ravens during a two-game stint in relief of Joe Flacco, completing 65 percent of his passes for 270 yards per game and logging a 3:4 TD:INT ratio. Schaub may be counted on in Week 8 if Matt Ryan's MRI (ankle) suggests that he needs to take time to recover. Should Schaub, in fact, be forced into action, he would be leading the Falcons against a Seahawks defense that has allowed just one touchdown pass over the past two weeks, while forcing three interceptions.