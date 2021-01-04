Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Monday that Schaub will retire from professional football, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After playing in a lone game with the Falcons during the 2020 season, Schaub will call an end to his 16-year NFL career. The 39-year-old began his career in 2004 in Atlanta as a backup to Michael Vick before being traded to the Texans in 2007, when he received his first opportunity to become a full-time starter. He went on to earn two Pro Bowl nods with the Texans, then moved on to the Raiders and Ravens for one year apiece before returning to Atlanta and spending the past five seasons as Matt Ryan's understudy. He concludes his career with 25,467 passing yards, 136 touchdowns and 91 interceptions to go with four scores on the ground.