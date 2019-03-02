Schaub agreed to a two-year contract extension Saturday, the Falcons' official site reports.

The veteran backup saw appearances in three games during 2018, but only one of those did he actually attempt a pass. Schaub has started just two games since 2014, so it's fair to suggest this deal likely won't pay the soon-to-be 38-year-old an exorbitant amount of money.

