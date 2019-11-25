Falcons' Matt Schaub: Throws junk-time touchdown
Schaub completed five of nine pass attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers.
The wily veteran hooked up with Calvin Ridley for a touchdown in the final two minutes of regulation, providing a cushion to the box score and delaying the inevitable defeat momentarily. Schaub came in off the bench after Matt Ryan was sacked and stripped on the preceding drive, providing Tampa Bay with a defensive touchdown to put the game out of reach at the 3:06 mark of the fourth quarter. With Ryan set to get the starting nod for Atlanta's Thanksgiving showdown against New Orleans, Schaub will revert to his backup role in Week 13.
