Falcons' Matt Schaub: Throws just seven passes in 2018
Schaub appeared in three games in 2018, throwing for 20 yards on 5-for-7 passing.
Schaub hasn't seen extended action since he was the starter in Houston in 2013. The veteran has been a backup the last several years, never seeing any significant time. If he returns in 2019 he'll enter his age-38 season.
