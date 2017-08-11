Simms completed 10 of 20 pass attempts for 104 yards in Thursday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Dolphins.

Matt Ryan played just one series in the preseason opener, and it was Simms who got the nod over Matt Schaub and Alek Torgersen for the majority of the snaps. Simms hasn't played a down in the NFL since the 2014 season, but perhaps the coaching staff sees something in him that has him in the early running for a role on the final roster.