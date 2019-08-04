Simms signed a contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This will be Simms' third stint with the Falcons, after spending time with the club on two separate occasions in 2016 and 2017. The 30-year-old hasn't seen regular-season NFL action since completing three passes on eight attempts for 39 yards against the Chiefs while with the Jets in Week 9 of the 2014 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories