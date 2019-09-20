Wile is being elevated from the Falcons' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 27-year-old punter is being called up for what could be a spot start, or a multi-week audition depending on how quickly Matt Bosher (groin) is able to return from injury. Wile was briefly a Falcon when he filled in for Bosher in 2016 under similar circumstances, but more recently, he punted to an average of 45.2 yards per attempt as the Vikings' starter last year.