Falcons' Matt Wile: Bumped up from practice squad
Wile is being elevated from the Falcons' practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 27-year-old punter is being called up for what could be a spot start, or a multi-week audition depending on how quickly Matt Bosher (groin) is able to return from injury. Wile was briefly a Falcon when he filled in for Bosher in 2016 under similar circumstances, but more recently, he punted to an average of 45.2 yards per attempt as the Vikings' starter last year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Impact of Antonio Brown release
While Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots helps the values for Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon,...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...