Wile re-signed with the Falcons on Saturday.

Wile is back with the team due to starting punter Matt Bosher (groin) being ruled out. It will be his second game as the Falcons' punter this season. His lone punt in Week 3 led to the opposition staring their drive at their own 7-yard line.

