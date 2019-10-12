Wile (quadriceps) is inactive for Atlanta's upcoming matchup against the Cardinals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Atlanta is now down to "Plan C" at punter for Sunday, as starter Matt Bosher (groin), too, will miss the road trip to Arizona after landing on injured reserve Oct. 5. The Falcons seem to be leaning on Kasey Redfern as a replacement, who eventually may also be fielding snaps at place holder, as it has been the team's tendency over recent seasons to have the punter take on that responsibility.

