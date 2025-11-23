Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergeron (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The left guard missed the last two games with the injury but returned to practice this past week. Bergeron will likely start for the ninth time this season.
