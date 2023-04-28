The Falcons selected Bergeron in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

Bergeron (6-foot-5, 318 pounds) was a standout tackle at Syracuse and might be able to stick at that position in the NFL, but at worst he would project as a very good guard prospect otherwise. Bergeron's main issue as a tackle would be his lack of reach, as his 33 and 3/4-inch arms are more suitable on the interior, where Bergeron's heft and standout athleticism should shine more easily. Though big by guard standards, Bergeron's 30.5-inch vertical and 103-inch broad jump indicate athleticism that linemen 20 pounds lighter would envy.