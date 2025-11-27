Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Limited by ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergeron (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bergeron has been managing the ankle issue for most of November. While he was sidelined in Week 10, he has managed to suit up for the last two games, and his limited participation to begin the week suggests he'll have a chance to play in Week 13 against the Jets.
