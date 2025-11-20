default-cbs-image
Bergeron (ankle) was a limited participant in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Bergeron missed the last two games with an ankle injury but managed to return to practice Wednesday. The 25-year-old is trending towards playing Sunday versus the Saints and should resume his role as the team's starting left guard.

