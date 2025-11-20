Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergeron (ankle) was a limited participant in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Bergeron missed the last two games with an ankle injury but managed to return to practice Wednesday. The 25-year-old is trending towards playing Sunday versus the Saints and should resume his role as the team's starting left guard.
More News
-
Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Won't play against Carolina•
-
Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Still not practicing•
-
Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Unavailable for Week 10•
-
Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Likely out for Week 10•
-
Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Questionable to return•
-
Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Full participant in practice•