Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergeron (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bergeron was sidelined for Week 10 with the ankle issue, and it's not a positive sign that he was unable to return to begin the new week. However, his status remains unclear for a Week 11 matchup against the Panthers.
