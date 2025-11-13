default-cbs-image
Bergeron (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bergeron was sidelined for Week 10 with the ankle issue, and it's not a positive sign that he was unable to return to begin the new week. However, his status remains unclear for a Week 11 matchup against the Panthers.

