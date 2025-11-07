Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Unavailable for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergeron (ankle) will not travel to Berlin for Sunday's contest against the Colts, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Bergeron did not participate at practice for the second straight day to open the week as he nurses an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 9 versus New England. In his absence, Kyle Hinton is a top candidate to draw the start at left guard against Indianapolis.
