Falcons' Matthew Bergeron: Won't play against Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bergeron (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Bergeron is set to miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The injury was severe enough for him to be a DNP during Week 11 prep, so a return to practice in at least a limited capacity will be his goal ahead of the Falcons' Week 12 clash against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 23. Kyle Hinton will likely draw the start at left guard in Bergeron's absence.
