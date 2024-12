Judon recorded two tackles (two solo), with 1.0 sacks, during the Falcons' 42-21 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Judon recorded one of Atlanta's four sacks of Sam Darnold during Sunday's loss. Judon has struggled so far this season, logging just 3.5 sacks in 13 games which is less than his total from last season, where he had 4.0 across just four games appearances.