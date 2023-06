Trickett and the Falcons agreed on a three-year contract Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trickett went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft after five seasons with the Minnesota Gophers and he will now get his first shot in the league with Atlanta. With Younghoe Koo already on the roster, Trickett may operate as the backup kicker this season, potentially as a practice squad option.