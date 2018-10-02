Falcons' Michael Bennett: Inks deal with Atlanta
Bennett signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Bennett's signing comes on the heels of Grady Jarrett's ankle injury. With Jarrett potentially out for a few weeks, Atlanta has opted to beef up its defensive interior through Bennett. The former Ohio State standout was with Jacksonville at the start of the season.
